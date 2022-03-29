The Fountain Hills Girl Scouts will have an ice cream social this Saturday, April 2, at Four Peaks Park from 1 to 2 p.m. Current members are welcome, but the roundup is more geared toward new girls and parents who might be interested in joining.
Neighborhood co-managers Erica Percic and Katie Hermie will be present to discuss new troops for next fall and answer any questions parents might have. Girls must be entering kindergarten next fall or older to join.
If you are unable to make the event but are interested in local Girl Scout troops, you can reach out and send questions to GirlScoutsofFH@gmail.com.