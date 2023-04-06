Girls scouts around Fountain Hills finished their cookie sale season a month ago on March 5. Six local troops combined to sell over 17,000 boxes of cookies.
The top sellers were Talya Antes with 1,700 boxes sold, and Elliana Hunter with 1,500 boxes sold. Both were from FH Troop 6445 and proceeds from sales stay local to support summer camps, program events and other activities for Fountain Hills girl scouts.
A portion of proceeds are also given back to the community in the form of donations for food drives, animal shelters and military cookie donations. The Girl Scouts of Fountain Hills would like to thank all the local businesses and customers that supported them by allowing booths at their businesses and buying their cookies.
For more information about Fountain Hills Girl Scouts, contact Erika Percic at erika.crna@gmail.com, or call or text 480-2390-5010.