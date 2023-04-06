Girl Scouts.jpg

Girls scouts around Fountain Hills finished their cookie sale season a month ago on March 5. Six local troops combined to sell over 17,000 boxes of cookies.

The top sellers were Talya Antes with 1,700 boxes sold, and Elliana Hunter with 1,500 boxes sold. Both were from FH Troop 6445 and proceeds from sales stay local to support summer camps, program events and other activities for Fountain Hills girl scouts.