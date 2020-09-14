According to a recent announcement, Girl Scouts’ first priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of girls, volunteers, staff and Girl Scout families. All local council offices and camps will remain closed to the public through October unless CDC criteria to proceed to the next phase of reopening are satisfied before then.
Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council is currently in Phase Zero, which means there will be no in-person troop meetings, activities, events or trips. GSACPC continues to evaluate and adapt their re-opening plans based on current information available.
“These are challenging times for Girl Scouts and all youth-based organizations,” said Nita Blose, Fountain Hills Girl Scouts Neighborhood Manager. “Staying home from school and away from friends is a significant change in our children’s routines that can make them feel disconnected. However, there are many ways a girl interested in participating in Girl Scout activities can be involved, even at home.”
Interested young ladies can join Girl Scouts now as an independent scout, with the support of her neighborhood and an adult if they are a younger age. She can participate in numerous virtual activities and programs hosted by GSACPC, work on badges and awards and receive by-weekly “program in a bag” kits from the local Fountain Hills Girl Scout Service Team. Because of the unusual circumstances, the Fountain Hills Girl Scouts Service Team has set up a special scholarship to cover this year’s $25 (2020-2021) membership fee for any girl joining the local organization.
“I am proud to say that Fountain Hills Girl Scouts, despite the COVID-19 restrictions, have been busy this past spring and summer,” Blose said. “Some existing troops have stayed connected by attending virtual meetings, others had programs in a bag delivered to their homes by troop leaders and some have participated in community service projects at home such as making face masks for those in need, collecting food and dropping off to Extended Hands Food Bank, and making Caring Cards for seniors in Fountain Hills.”
For those with questions or interested in joining Girl Scouts, contact Nita Blose at 480-296-3101 or nblose@arotechinc.com.