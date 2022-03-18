Did you buy Girl Scout cookies around town this January or February? Hopefully the answer is yes, because the sales are over and local Girls Scouts won’t sell cookies again until next year.
The local troops saw a 30% increase in sales this year compared to 2021. Seven troops participated, and together they sold almost 13,000 boxes. The top seller was Talya Antes, who accounted for 1,320 sales.
Antes is a member of Troop 6445, and the next two sellers were also from that troop. Elliana Hunter sold 920 boxes and Serena Geggoli sold 820.
All cookie proceeds from Fountain Hills troops stay in Arizona and help to fund troop activities, service projects and offset summer camp expenses. The annual cookie fundraiser is a great way for young girls to learn money management, people skills, goal setting, and empower their sense of entrepreneurship.
“Fountain Hills Girl Scouts would like to thank residents for their loyalty to buying Girl Scout cookies year after year,” Fountain Hills Girl Scouts Neighborhood Co-Manager Erika Percic said. “Special thanks goes out to Bachelor’s Pad BBQ, Bashas’, Cards of Fountain Hills, Fearless Kitty Rescue, Fry’s, Paul’s Ace Hardware, Papaya’s and Sami Fine Jewelry for allowing the girls to have cookie booths in front of their businesses. Their support was critical to the huge success of Girl Scout cookie sales.”