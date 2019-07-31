With the 2019-20 school year just around the corner, it’s time for parents to consider filling out an application for the free/reduced meal plan offered by Fountain Hills Unified School District.
An application will go home with each student on the first day of school, and interested parents must apply on a yearly basis, regardless of participation in previous years.
Only one application needs to be filled out per family, and additional copies of the application will be available at each school office, as well as the District Office.
At school, the program is completely anonymous. Children enter a pin number when checking out at the cash register like everyone else, so there’s no difference between students who are paid, free or reduced.
Families that qualify for free lunch also qualify for free breakfast. For the reduced plan, meal accounts can be handled online at fhusd.org or paid by cash or check to each school.
For additional questions, contact Karen Popowicz at FHUSD by calling 480-664-5061 or by email at kpopowicz@fhusd.org.