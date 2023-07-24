Fine Timepiece Solutions

Fine Timepiece Solutions is one of several businesses currently operating out of the former Four Peaks Elementary School/EVIT satellite campus. (Independent Newsmedia file photo)

The future of the old Four Peaks Elementary School building is up in the air right now, and that’s cause for concern for Kunal Naik. Naik is the CEO of Fine Timepiece Solutions, which has operated out of the building since 2019.

On May 9, the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board voted to put the Four Peaks building on the ballot, most recently used as an EVIT satellite campus. Naik spoke with the Board on Wednesday, July 10, seeking more clarity on the building’s future.