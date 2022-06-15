“Picture Your Future, Above the Influence” was the theme for the eighth annual poster contest open to sixth, seventh and eighth graders at Fountain Hills Middle School.
It was organized by the Fountain Hills Coalition-Protect Our Youth in cooperation with the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation.
Contest funding also came from the Fountain Hills Community Foundation through a grant given to the coalition.
Winners included:
Sixth grade – Clyde Cangley, “Shielded Future,” first place; Jenna Harned and Jake Harned, second place tie; and Sophia Dwyer, third place.
Seventh grade – Mya Hinton, “Past, Present, Future,” first place; Morgan Adams, second place; and Obediah Carranza, third place.
Eighth grade – Isabella Pappas, “Who I Want to Be,” first place; Lily Lingenfelder, second place; and Jeannie Lucas, third place.
The annual contest continues to be inspired by what youths have shared about their lives and how they deal with the influences that shape their decisions.
“The goal is to help youths stand up to negative pressures by being more aware of the influences around them,” said Dushawn “DJ” John, program manager for the coalition and contest organizer. “The more aware they are of the pressures, the better prepared they will be to face them, including the pressure to use addictive substances such as nicotine, marijuana, alcohol and other drugs.”
Dwight Johnson, president of the Johnson Family Foundation, participated in the awards ceremony where the winners were honored with monetary prizes and certificates crafted by John.
“We want to thank all the middle school students who participated as well as the teachers and staff members who helped out,” Johnson said. “Thanks for your encouragement and time. The posters were excellent.”
Organizers also thanked Taylor Curry, owner of Fountain Hills Papa Murphy’s, for a continued partnership and distribution of the winners’ artworks as box toppers for pizzas that are purchased this month.
The coalition also is grateful to John Mathis, store manager of Kelly Paper in Tempe, for his donation of poster paper for the contest.
“Finally, I want to thank Dushawn for her hard work on this contest,” said Mike Scharnow, the coalition’s director. “She pushed through several obstacles to get this contest off the ground and to the finish line. I know the students enjoyed it and the coalition appreciates her efforts on this project.”
For more information on the coalition, visit fhcoalition.org.