The Fountain Hills Coalition is kicking off its 10th annual essay contest for all local high school students, including home schoolers, running until Feb. 4, 2022.
Entry forms and contest rules are available in all Fountain Hills High School English classrooms, the FHHS front office and the Fountain Hills Library.
The deadline to drop off or mail entries is Feb. 4. Prizes for this year’s essay contest include $1,000 for first place, $300 for second place and $100 for third.
Fourteen other students will win $50 as honorable mentions.
Interested students are encouraged to write an essay of 750 words or less on one of the following prompts:
1. Think about a teacher or other person who has had a positive influence on your life. What attributes did he or she possess and how have you changed because of that influence?
2. We live in an often-stressful world, both globally and personally. What activities and actions do you engage in that bring you personal peace? In what way does this help?
3. If you could go back in time and observe your parents at your age, would you? Why/why not? And if you do go back, what do you think you would see and learn from it?
Award funding was donated by title sponsor, Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, and multiple individuals, businesses and community organizations.
For more information, visit fhcoalition.org.