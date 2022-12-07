FtMcD youth

Fountain Hills High School students Aysha Rasool and Jonas Doka-Nephi represented the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation at the White House in Washington, D.C., this November. They attended a national youth conference with about 1,000 other representatives from across the country sponsored by United National Indian Tribal Youth (UNITY).

Rasool is the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation (FMYN) Youth Council president, and Doka-Nephi assists her as the vice president. While they were in D.C., they heard from guest speakers and helped contribute to a continuing conversation on problems faced by Native American youth.