Fountain Hills High School homecoming week is set to run from Monday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Sept. 23.
This year’s event list is packed with activities for both students and the community.
The homecoming parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, and will be held around Avenue of the Fountains for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theme of the dance, “Fly Me to the Moon,” is a play on Frank Sinatra’s song, “Fly Me to the Moon,” according to Student Body President Ayden Nguyen. The junior class representatives chose the theme and took inspiration from a prom theme two years ago.
“Two years ago, we had a ‘Cosmic Nights’ theme for prom,” junior Katie Hampton said. “We’re not exactly copying that, but it’s going to be night themed, and we thought it’d be something cool to have.”
The students will celebrate spirit days each day leading up to the dance Saturday, Sept. 23. Monday was “Pajama Day” and Tuesday was “Beach Day.” Come Wednesday, the Falcons will wear clothes that have gone out of style in today’s age for “Dress Like Kindergarten Self Day.”
The entire town is invited to Avenue of the Fountains to enjoy the homecoming parade Wednesday, Sept. 20. The homecoming court will not be announced until the football game Thursday, Sept. 21, but the parade will feature class floats, the fighting flock of Falcon fury marching band, and entries from various local businesses, clubs and organizations.
“I think it’s just fun because it brings back a lot of school spirit,” senior class President Katelyn Smout said. “The school spirit kind of plummeted during COVID. I think it’ll bring it back with having all the clubs and sports in it.”
The Falcons will dress in class colors for the pep assembly Thursday. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. that day. Fountain Hills hosts Gilbert Christian at 7 p.m., and they’ll be back out there Friday night, Sept. 22, for powderpuff football from 6 to 8 p.m.
Members of the football team will coach teams of 12, as the freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior girl classes compete for the powderpuff crown.
“Last year people were really excited about [powderpuff football],” Smout said. “I know the seniors this year are super excited about it. I think it’s another fun thing to give students to do. It’s fun to watch.”
To keep up with the Fountain Hills student government, follow fhhs_stugo on Instagram.
