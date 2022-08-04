Superintendent Cain Jagodzinski stated in the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board retreat meeting on Wednesday, July 27, that school safety is a priority for him, and he wants to increase and update school security this year.
FHUSD has posted security guard job postings for each school. Currently, there is one school resource officer in the district who operates primarily at the high school. The plan is to have a security guard at each school, and two at the high school for four in total.
Jagodzinski met with the district’s security camera providers the morning of the Board meeting, and said he is waiting for a quote. Jagodzinski would like to install more cameras with the ability to watch the fence line at Fountain Hills High School, since it is an outdoor campus with multiple buildings. The plan is to get models that will alert the school if anyone leaves or enters the campus without permission.
Jagodzinski has also reached out to get vulnerability assessments done at each campus. The Board also discussed phasing out normal keys for key cards as a security measure.
Security expenses would come from the capital budget. Jagodzinski has been in communication with Stifel financial to update language in the upcoming elections documents to specify security expenses.