FHUSD seal.jpg

Superintendent Cain Jagodzinski stated in the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board retreat meeting on Wednesday, July 27, that school safety is a priority for him, and he wants to increase and update school security this year.

FHUSD has posted security guard job postings for each school. Currently, there is one school resource officer in the district who operates primarily at the high school. The plan is to have a security guard at each school, and two at the high school for four in total.