The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board offered a one-year contract for the 2020-21 academic year to Kelly Glass to serve as the new superintendent.
Glass has over 20 years of experience in the education field and is coming to Fountain Hills after being the superintendent of the Sierra Vista Unified School District.
Glass said she is excited to be working in Fountain Hills, a community she is familiar with.
“A friend and I came to town a few times when I was living in Buckeye,” Glass said. “We’d go to restaurants, the festivals and to the park. The community was so friendly.”
