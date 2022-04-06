The Fountain Hills Unified School District governing board voted unanimously Wednesday evening, April 6, to part ways with Superintendent Kelly Glass. This action comes after a three-month investigation into Glass' actions while serving as superintendent, the results of which have not yet been reported, leaving the local district to search for her replacement in the coming weeks.
An executive session was held before a special meeting April 6 to discuss personnel matters, which cannot be carried out in public. The special meeting was open to the public, with only two items on the agenda. The first item was for "discussion and potential action to accept employee resignation and to approve employee separation agreement" in regards to Superintendent Glass. The second item was for "discussion and potential action to conduct employment search" for that position. The board voted 5-0 in favor of both items.
Additional information will be provided by FHUSD concerning these matters in the coming days. A proposed timeline for the hiring process aims to have a new superintendent selected in May.
The Times will report additional information as provided.