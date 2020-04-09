On March 30 Fountain Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Allen sent out a message to local students and parents addressing two recent announcements from Governor Doug Ducey; the cancellation of classes for the rest of the school year and his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.
“Both of these announcements deeply affect the FHUSD community,” Dr. Allen said. “While we have begun online, remote and supplemental instructional practices, these directives from the Governor will impact the types and duration of the services we provide as we move forward.”
Dr. Allen also encouraged FHUSD families to keep in contact with their school’s principal for help with the transition to online classes and other FHUSD programs.
“Please see updated messages from your school principals concerning additional computer devices available to be distributed, WiFi access and continued breakfast/lunch distribution that attempts to fall within the physical distancing order,” Dr. Allen said. “There will be many unanswered questions at this time, but we will continue to keep you informed as decisions are made at every level.”
To finish his message Allen reaffirmed the district’s commitment to continuing educating the Fountain Hill community.
“We are committed to providing students with continued learning opportunities and access to instructional content that follows the directives from the state,” Allen said. “Thank you for your understanding, and I wish good health for everyone during this extended period.”