The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board is holding a regular meeting in the District Learning Center today, Nov. 13, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The School Board will hear two reports at the meeting, one from Superintendent Dr. Robert Allen about AzMerit test scores and the other from Director of Instructional Support, Allison Barbor, about updates made to gifted scope and sequence.
The board will also discuss two possible field trips along with the 2020-21 school calendar.
This meeting is open to the public.