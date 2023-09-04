Four Peaks

Local voters will soon weigh in on the fate of the former Four Peaks Elementary School campus, as well as a potential bond for Fountain Hills Unified School District. (Independent Newsmedia/File photo by Ryan Winslett)

The residents of Fountain Hills will vote in a special election for the Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) this November. The election will be by mail ballot only and the local measures are to authorize the school board to sell up to $25 million in bonds on a 15-year amortization rate and sell, lease or exchange the Four Peaks Elementary School property.

The Four Peaks property hasn’t been used as an active FHUSD school for many years. EVIT operated a satellite campus out of the site, but those programs closed in late 2020. Some businesses operate and rent space on reduced rates within the building. The property costs the district approximately $116,101 to maintain from May 2022 to May 2023, and FHUSD Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski has verbally committed to renters that if the measure passes, the District will assist and allow renters time to relocate.