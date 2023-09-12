Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) will host three town hall meetings ahead of special elections this November.
Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski will present facts and information about the bond election starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Fountain Hills Middle School lecture hall.
Jagodzinski will share information about the proposed bond, such as expected principal and interest rates and talk about proposed spending plans. Bonds allow school districts to fund capital projects such as computers, buses, security upgrades, construction, renovations and repairs.
FHUSD retained 90% of staff after Jagodzinski’s first year, and almost 65% of staff live in Fountain Hills. Jagodzinski has spoken with several civic organizations in town to strengthen ties with the community, and he introduced a senior internship program this year where seniors will work with local businesses.
“There were things that went on before, when we were brand new residents, I’m not familiar with, but when Cain came into my Rotary and I started seeing the value of him and his speech, that started it,” Four Peaks Rotary President Todd Harris said. “I got to meet many people [over the summer], and they’re all there because of him. They had other opportunities, so that’s pretty impressive.”
The election has drawn mixed reactions, but many are joining together to support the non-partisan issue of funding local schools. Mayor Ginny Dickey has written endorsement messages for the bond on the website, onefh.net, and announced candidate for mayor, Joe Arpaio, released a video endorsing the bond Friday, Sept. 8.
“I’ve lived here 23 years, I’ve owned businesses, I have skin in the game in this town,” Arpaio said. “I’ve always defended schools, always defended kids and the teachers, so we must control our own destiny and get this thing passed. It’s very important for everyone, everyone, in this fine community.”
FHUSD will host the additional town hall meetings Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the McDowell Mountain Elementary School gym, and another Monday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fountain Hills High School cafeteria.