It will be a busy night for the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board, as this week’s meeting agenda calls for a regular business meeting, budget hearing and work study session, all rolled into one.
This meeting, which is open to the public, will begin at 5 p.m. this evening, June 30, in the District Learning Center.
Those interested in a public hearing on the 2021-22 budget will want to arrive on time, as the regular meeting will be suspended early on to host the hearing. Along with the presentation, there will be time for public comments and question in regards to the proposed budget.
After reconvening the regular meeting and tackling a consent agenda filled with annual housekeeping items, the board will consider action on the proposed budget discussed during the public hearing. The board will also hear information concerning a Pickleball Club donation and the certified staff pay for performance plan, as well as taking action on classified staff work agreement issuance.
Following the regular meeting, the board will move into a work study session to dig into liquidated damages, retreat planning and a discussion about the FHUSD website. Said retreat is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21, at 4 p.m. The next regular board meeting is set for Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m.