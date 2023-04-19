FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held a business meeting last Wednesday, April 12. The Board discussed the Four Peaks and McDowell Mountain Elementary School properties with Bart Shea from Shea Connelly Development, but they have not yet decided on any actions to take with the unused assets.

Shea reached out to FHUSD Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski months ago and now the Board is ready to hear proposals for the land. Shea is interested in building an indoor Olympic swimming pool that could be used as a revenue stream for the school by hosting tournaments and other events throughout the year. Shea is also interested in building starter homes on a long-term lease.