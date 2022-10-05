The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met last Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a work study session, and they will meet again tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a business meeting at 6 p.m. The shortened time between the meetings is due to fall break next week from Oct. 10-14.

Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski was busy around homecoming week, participating in events and also going to the ASBA Principal law conference and an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) meeting. Jagodzinski plans to implement AVID programs at the middle school next year and has been continuing his community reach out programs with the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and other organizations, as well as monthly coffee meetings with local stakeholders.