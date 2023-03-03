First Day (3).JPG

When Fountain Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski decided to tackle the declining enrollment issue, he set his focus on young children and families. He’s known since his time as Fountain Hills High School principal that the graduation classes are usually much larger than the incoming preschoolers and kindergarteners.

“We finished the 2022 year at 1,212 enrollment and we’re currently, with the 100th day now come and gone, we’re currently at 1,240,” Jagodzinski said on Feb. 17. “I think it’s even more of a fascinating number [because] we had 109 seniors graduate in 2022, but only 58 kindergarteners came in.”