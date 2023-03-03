When Fountain Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski decided to tackle the declining enrollment issue, he set his focus on young children and families. He’s known since his time as Fountain Hills High School principal that the graduation classes are usually much larger than the incoming preschoolers and kindergarteners.
“We finished the 2022 year at 1,212 enrollment and we’re currently, with the 100th day now come and gone, we’re currently at 1,240,” Jagodzinski said on Feb. 17. “I think it’s even more of a fascinating number [because] we had 109 seniors graduate in 2022, but only 58 kindergarteners came in.”
Enrollment is up 79 kids from last year, and it’s the first time FHUSD has seen increasing enrollment in years. Jagodzinski also said that after pre-k and kindergarten round-ups and informational talks with parents in January and February, FHUSD will likely match or exceed pre-k and kindergarten enrollment numbers next year.
The preschool hasn’t been a huge feeder program, but Jagodzinski hopes that changes in the future with his consolidation initiative. Right now, the preschool has 26 enrolled students and three teachers who are excited to expand.
Leah Gleason, FHUSD’s current director of special education, will take over the preschool next year and has been working to get it ready. With the additional space provided by consolidation, Little Falcons preschool will be licensed to teach up to 250 students.
Gleason hopes to not use a waitlist for families that want to enroll their children, as FHUSD has done in the past. She said all the staff will return, including Denise Matus, who’s been teaching preschool here for 32 years, and FHUSD will hire more teachers as needed.
“Our staff is so warm, caring and friendly, and you just walk into their classroom now and it feels welcoming,” Gleason said. “All the students are engaged in learning, and it’s just a wonderful staff and great learning space. We just hope to expand and have more students from the community join us and grow together. Our staff is just really dedicated.”
FHUSD will update the current kindergarten wing at McDowell Mountain Elementary and turn it into Little Falcons preschool. They will update the playground by the drop-off circle and will have nine bathrooms in the preschool space.
According to Gleason, some of the reoccurring questions she’s been asked by parents relate to the hours of operation and before and after school care. The school Board has a few details to work out regarding childcare services, but they did have their first discussion on it at the Feb. 22 work study session.
The before and after school programs at the preschool will be called “Club Falcon,” and it will be available to purchase on a daily and monthly basis. The costs will be $5 for 7-8:30 a.m., and $10 daily for 3:30-6 p.m. According to Jagodzinski, Scottsdale Unified School District charges $6 and $12, respectively, for their childcare services.
In the coming weeks, the Board will consider the possibility of scholarship assistance and a discount for multiple students in the same family for “Club Falcon.” No matter how the before and after school programs look when they’re finalized, Jagodzinski, Gleason and the Board hope to make school life easier for parents and grow a love of learning in all students.