The 2021-22 school year is only just getting up and running, but Fountain Hills Unified School District has some good news in the form of a growing student population.
According to a report from Superintendent Kelly Glass during the Aug. 11 School Board meeting, FHUSD has seen an initial increase in enrollment of 125 students.
“We’re really excited about that,” Glass said during her announcement.
The first milestone count of 10 days for the district is not until Aug. 23, but Glass said she does not expect the figure to alter too much.