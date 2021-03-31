Fountain Hills Unified School District has announced that enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year is now open and available online.
Parents interested in enrolling their students can do so by visiting ecollect.accelaschool.com/fhusd and completing the initial pre-registration form. Once completed, a registrar will reach out via email and phone for the next steps.
Additional information regarding new student enrollment can be found at fountainhillsschools.org, under the “Enrollment” tab.
Finally, parents may call individual school sites to speak with registrars to have questions answered. For McDowell Mountain Elementary School, call 480-664-5211. For Fountain Hills Middle School, call 480-664-5411. For Fountain Hills High School, call 480-664-5515.