The Salt River Project recently awarded 27 Learning grants through its Community Outreach program, including a $5,000 grant to Fountain Hills Middle School.
The grant program, which awarded $125,794 to schools in SRP service and impact territories, is designed to provide a unique opportunity for teachers to develop programs that give students cutting-edge, hands-on learning tools and experiences in math, science and engineering.
Locally, the grant awarded to FHMS will give local educators an opportunity to get some new technology in the classroom. This includes green screen video production and a new microscope cart, as well as a set of Raspberry Pi kits to help students learn computer assembly and coding.
SRP annually contributes more than $1.3 million to education initiatives, grants and partnerships and provides free training and resources to educators throughout Arizona. For more information on the education grant program, visit srpnet.com/education/grants/default.aspx.