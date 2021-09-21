A Fountain Hills Middle School teacher has been accused of assaulting a student following an incident that took place on campus last week, resulting in students reportedly leaving the classroom to seek assistance from staff.
FHMS Principal Jeff Markle said the school is taking the accusations seriously and an investigation through human resources was begun immediately.
Markle noted that the teacher was out of the classroom in the days following the alleged incident due to a pre-planned vacation, but no additional actions had been taken as of press time.
Fountain Hills Unified School District Superintendent Kelly Glass reiterated the fact that no action could or would be taken until the investigation was complete, though she said that process was moving quickly.
“Right now, we’re finishing the investigation but until then, I don’t really have a comment to make,” Glass said Thursday afternoon, Sept. 16. “…But student safety is, of course, the most important thing to us.”
Glass said the investigation would allow the district to get the full story before making any decisions on the matter, driven by FHUSD policy.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 7 Capt. Larry Kratzer said MCSO took a report on the incident, but the parents of the student involved did not want to press formal charges at this time.