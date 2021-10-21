The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) released the initial conference placements for 2022-24 last Tuesday, Oct. 12. Fountain Hills High School remains a 3A school with an estimated enrollment of 512.
Fountain Hills is a smaller school in 3A. The largest of 49 schools is Chinle with 978 estimated enrollment, while the smallest is Bourgade Catholic with 344 estimated enrolled.
Schools can appeal their conference placements anytime prior to this Tuesday, Oct. 19. The AIA has yet to release updated region placements, but the executive board will meet on Nov. 15, to listen to appeals and finalize conference and region placements.
The AIA will work on scheduling in the winter and member schools will have access to all schedules except for football on March 8, 2022. Football schedules will be available on March 21.
Schools will still be allowed to change their scheduled dates, times and locations. Also, teams will continue to be allowed to add games if they are under the maximum allotment.