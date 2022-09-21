Homecoming Map.jpg

According to upperclassmen representatives in the Fountain Hills High School Student Government (STUGO), there is a desire for school spirit among the student body post-COVID-19. The students have dressed in themes for home football and volleyball games, everything from all black to neon, and this week the Falcons celebrate homecoming.

The homecoming celebration is not exclusive to students. The homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 23, is open to the public, and there will be a free tailgate party following the parade and before kickoff at 7 p.m. There will be bounce houses for younger kids, the Army will be there with a pull up bar, Desert King Falconry will return for another pregame flyover, and local businesses’ Swette Ice Cream and Bachelor’s Pad BBQ will have food trucks at the tailgate.