Fountain Hills High School principal Chris Hartmann is excited to start the new school year. The Times reached out to each school principal for a statement to get the new year rolling. Following is Hartmann’s statement.
Welcome back for the 2022-2023 School Year! I hope everyone had a fun, relaxing summer and is ready to experience what is sure to be an exciting and eventful year. Mrs. Jessica Kane, our assistant principal, and Mrs. Evelyn Wynn, our athletic director and dean of students, and I are looking forward to seeing everyone around campus and what this school year brings for all of us.
Our goal is to continue the FHHS tradition of academic rigor and strong extracurricular options and highly competitive athletic programs. Community members, please come out and support our Falcons this year at all of our athletic and performing arts events. A schedule of events is available on our website (hs.fountainhillsschools.org).
Please be aware of these back-to-school events.
Monday, Aug. 8, is Falcon Fest. This is a time for students to get their IDs and photos taken, meet their teachers, learn about clubs and activities, meet other community vendors, get parking passes, check out Chromebooks, and to have outstanding questions answered. Students can also use this day to meet their teachers in classrooms.
We welcome each grade to come to the auxiliary gym during the following times: Ninth graders from 8 to 10 a.m., 10th graders from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 11th graders from 12 to 2 p.m., and 12th graders from 2 to 4 p.m.
We look forward to welcoming all students back to full-time in-person instruction on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.
In terms of staffing needs, we are still looking for a music teacher/band director, and an instructional aide. If you or someone you know is interested in these positions, applications can be submitted on TalentED Perform on the Fountain Hills website, fountainhillsschools.org.
We look forward to meeting all of our families and students at Falcon Fest and having an exceptional 2022-2023 school year together!