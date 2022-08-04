Chris-Hartmann (1).jpg

Fountain Hills High School principal Chris Hartmann is excited to start the new school year. The Times reached out to each school principal for a statement to get the new year rolling. Following is Hartmann’s statement.

Welcome back for the 2022-2023 School Year! I hope everyone had a fun, relaxing summer and is ready to experience what is sure to be an exciting and eventful year. Mrs. Jessica Kane, our assistant principal, and Mrs. Evelyn Wynn, our athletic director and dean of students, and I are looking forward to seeing everyone around campus and what this school year brings for all of us.