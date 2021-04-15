It’s been a unique, difficult year for Fountain Hills students, but it looks like the graduating class of 2021 will enjoy some normalcy with the return of regular graduation festivities.
A timeline of this year’s graduation plans has been posted on the Fountain Hills Unified School District website (fhusd.org), with a full slate of activities scheduled to celebrate this year’s graduating seniors.
Everything kicks off Wednesday, May 12, with Senior Recognition at 7 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center. Scholarships and awards will be presented to seniors with their families in attendance.
On Thursday, May 27, at 9 a.m., the class of 2021 will take part in the “Grad Walk,” an event where they walk through the halls of McDowell Mountain Elementary School and Fountain Hills Middle School to receive support from and deliver encouragement to younger students.
Following a special breakfast for the senior class, ceremony practices and the like, the Falcons will be ready to take part in the graduation commencement ceremony on Friday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Fountain Park. That evening, Falcon Fiesta will return to the Fountain Hills High School gymnasium, an all-night celebration full of games, prizes and food running from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.
Any additional safety measures for these events will be reported as provided.