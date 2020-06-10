The special graduation for the Fountain Hills High School class of 2020 is still planned for this Friday, June 12, at 8 p.m.
Taking place at the high school football field instead of Fountain Park, the ceremony will be open to parents and students only, and follow CDC guidelines. Seats will be speared to allow families to social distance on the field and facemasks will be required as well as provided.
Students and their parents will be treated to a handful of speeches and a video montage of the class of 2020 before the seniors and their families proceed to the stage to receive diplomas. After receiving the diploma, the families will head back to their cars in one of the five parking lots in use.
FHHS Principal Cain Jagodzinski said he and his team are continuing to stay vigilant for any developments that might force changes in the ceremony.