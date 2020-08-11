The Fountain Hills Charter School has begun its academic rollout for the 2020-21 academic year.
In a email from FHCS President, Doug Pike, this past Tuesday, Aug. 11, was announced as the returning date for online instruction. Pike also said in the email that the school hopes to reopen campus next Monday, Aug. 17, but “really cannot assure you it will happen. The state and other entities have control of that.”
Masks will be mandated and finalized policy on in-person interactions will be sent out before students can return to campus for instruction.
However, students who wish to continue online education at FHCS will have that option moving forward.