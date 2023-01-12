5K Logo.jpg

In a small town, there are resources and connections all around if you know where to look. In setting up the Parent Teacher Organization’s (PTO) inaugural Feathers & Flapjacks 5K and Fun Run, PTO 5K Chair Robin Bratcher reached out to her friend, Alissa Costello, to ask for a favor.

Costello went to Fountain Hills schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and is a member of the Fountain Hills High School class of 2000. She’s been a freelance graphic designer since 2010, and she designed the t-shirt logo for the 5K and mile run/walk free of charge.