Get ready to soar through the skies and save the day at the upcoming Family Fun Night, taking place at the Fountain Hills Community Center Friday, July 21, from 6-8 p.m. Organizers said this “thrilling Superhero-themed party is set to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family.”

“Prepare for an evening of epic adventures as we bring you an array of exhilarating games, marvelous crafts, scrumptious food and pulse-pounding family competitions,” reads a press release announcing the event. “With the rumors of real superheroes making an appearance, this event is not to be missed.”