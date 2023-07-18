Get ready to soar through the skies and save the day at the upcoming Family Fun Night, taking place at the Fountain Hills Community Center Friday, July 21, from 6-8 p.m. Organizers said this “thrilling Superhero-themed party is set to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family.”
“Prepare for an evening of epic adventures as we bring you an array of exhilarating games, marvelous crafts, scrumptious food and pulse-pounding family competitions,” reads a press release announcing the event. “With the rumors of real superheroes making an appearance, this event is not to be missed.”
The excitement begins as soon as participants arrive. The first 100 kids through the doors will be rewarded with a free cape to complete their superhero ensemble. Highlights of the event include:
*Superheroes galore. Meet and greet with some favorite superheroes and discover the incredible stories behind their heroic feats.
*Superhero costume contest: Show off your creativity and style by participating in the costume contest with a chance to win prizes.
*Inflatables: Bounce, jump and slide through a world of fun with inflatable attractions.
*Obstacle race: Test your agility and speed as you navigate through a challenging obstacle course. Only the strongest heroes will prevail.
*Crafts: Participants are invited to unleash their creativity and let their artistic side shine as they create superhero-themed crafts they can take home as mementos of this evening’s events.
“Make sure to mark your calendars and bring the whole family to the Fountain Hills Community Center on July 21 for an evening filled with thrills, laughter and unforgettable memories,” the press release continues.