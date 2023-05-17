Graduation is right around the corner, a time of celebration for the high school seniors. Organizers of the 27th annual Falcon Fiesta are on the lookout for volunteers to help make the 2023 event another success.
Falcon Fiesta is a 501(c)3 that fundraises and hosts the drug- and alcohol-free after graduation party for Fountain Hills High School graduating seniors. The event takes place in the high school gym following the graduation ceremony on May 26, 2023.
It is a time when seniors can celebrate and have a fun evening together in a safe environment with games, prizes and food. The event is held from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Organizers are still in need of additional financial contributions to cover the cost of food and activities, gift items, gift cards or tickets to local events or any other items a graduating senior might enjoy. Those with questions, or to arrange a donation, are asked to contact Julie Heaney at 480-296-3249.
If you are a 2023 graduate or parent of a graduate, don't forget to register. Register by May 20 to be entered in the early bird raffle for a 50-inch TV. You can register at tinyurl.com/FalconFiesta2023.