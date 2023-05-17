Graduation is right around the corner, a time of celebration for the high school seniors. Organizers of the 27th annual Falcon Fiesta are on the lookout for volunteers to help make the 2023 event another success.

Falcon Fiesta is a 501(c)3 that fundraises and hosts the drug- and alcohol-free after graduation party for Fountain Hills High School graduating seniors. The event takes place in the high school gym following the graduation ceremony on May 26, 2023.