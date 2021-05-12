Graduation is right around the corner, a time of celebration for the high school seniors.
Organizers of the 25th annual Falcon Fiesta are on the lookout for sponsors to help make the 2021 event another success, as well as volunteers willing to pitch in at this big event. Falcon Fiesta is a drug- and alcohol-free event taking place in the high school gym following the graduation ceremony on May 28. It is a time when seniors can celebrate and have a fun evening together in a safe environment with games, prizes and food running, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.
Because of donations from the Fountain Hills Community Foundation and the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, graduating seniors have their attendance fees paid for this year’s event. However, organizers are still in need of additional financial contributions to cover the cost of food and activities, gift items, gift cards or tickets to local events, or any other donations a graduating senior might enjoy.
Those with questions, looking to arrange for a donation or a link to the volunteer sign-up, contact Lydia Smout at 480-721-2313. Checks with financial contributions should be made out to “Falcon Fiesta.” Donations can be dropped off at the Fountain Hills High School office, or donors can contact Smout and one of the committee members will pick it up.