Graduation is right around the corner, a time of celebration for Fountain Hills High School seniors.
Organizers of the 26th annual Falcon Fiesta are on the lookout for sponsors to help make the 2022 event another success, as well as volunteers willing to pitch in at this big event. Falcon Fiesta is a drug- and alcohol-free event taking place in the high school gym following the graduation ceremony on Friday, May 27.
Falcon Fiesta is a 501(c)3 that fundraises and hosts the after-graduation party for graduating seniors. It is a time when seniors can celebrate and have a fun evening together in a safe environment with games, prizes and food. The event is held from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.
Organizers are still in need of additional financial contributions to cover the cost of food and activities, gift items, gift cards or tickets to local events or any other items a graduating senior might enjoy. Volunteers are also needed, and those interested in helping can sign up at signupgenius.com/go/20f0f4faba82ba0f94-volunteer.
Those with questions or to arrange for donations are asked to contact Julie Heaney at 480-296-3249. Checks with financial contributions should be made out to “Falcon Fiesta,” and can be mailed to: Falcon Fiesta, 16950 E. Sabinas Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.