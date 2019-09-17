The superintendent of the career and technical school, East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT), has been indicted by a state grand jury on felony charges of theft and misuse of public monies pertaining to his former job as superintendent of Apache Junction Unified School District.
Dr. Chad Wilson, who is charged with one count of theft and three counts of misuse of public monies, served as the superintendent of AJUSD from 2009 until he resigned in the 2016-17 school year.
According to a report from the Apache Junction Independent, Sally Marks, the PIO at AJUSD, said the State started investigating any potential crimes in April of 2017.
Wilson was made the interim superintendent of EVIT, in January 2019 and was hired as the permeant superintendent in July,
“EVIT is not commenting at this time,” EVIT PIO CeCe Todd said when The Times reached out with questions about the situation and how it might affect Fountain Hills’s EVIT campus.
However, the EVIT Governing Board held a special meeting on Sept. 12 where members discussed what to do regarding Wilson’s employment.
After hearing a handful of EVIT employees praise Wilson and his work at EVIT in public comments, the EVIT board unanimously voted to keep Wilson in his position with some financial safeguards.
The Times will publish further developments as they occur.