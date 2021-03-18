The East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) Governing Board voted unanimously in early March to cut program fees in half for high school students who enroll for the 2021-22 school year. While the local EVIT campus was recently closed, Fountain Hills High School students still take part in EVIT’s off-campus programs.
“Our board members recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial hardship for many of our families, and they do not want any student to lose the opportunity to attend EVIT because of program fees they cannot afford,” said Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson in a press release. “EVIT is fortunate to have an elected governing board that puts the interests of students and families first. We appreciate their support in helping us to fulfill our mission of changing lives by loving our students and serving our community.”
For a listing of fees by program, visit bit.ly/evitfees21.
In addition, the EVIT Foundation, a private 501(c)3 organization, provides financial assistance to students who need help paying program fees. More information on how to apply for Foundation assistance will be made available to students before school starts in August.
For more information or to start the enrollment process, go to evit.com/enroll.