FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board unanimously approved the Revised Budget for 2022-2023 last Monday, May 15. FHUSD saw a 29.34 increase in Average Daily Membership (ADM) this year, and the district’s general budget limit was increased by $108,865 from the adoption of the budget in June 2022 due to this increased enrollment.

The Board held a public hearing on the revised budget, but no members of the public came forward to speak or attended in person. Board member Madicyn Reid asked how and when public notice was given for the special meeting.