Elise Green was named the October Teacher of the Month by the Four Peaks Rotary Club during their bi-monthly meeting on Oct. 22 at DC Bar and Grill. Along with the title, Green received a check for $275.
Green teaches psychology and world history at Fountain Hills High School and works closely with student-athletes during Power Hour to assist them with their academics. Principal Kristopher Alexander nominated Green for the award.
“Ms. Green does an outstanding job of getting her students to think critically and engage in her lessons,” Alexander said. “Even though she was hired late in the summer, Elise was able to hit the ground running to create unique learning opportunities for her students virtually and in person. She has been a positive influence and addition to our campus this school year.”
According to Four Peaks Rotary Club, to be selected as a Teacher of the Month, an educator must have the respect of students, parents and peers, bring out the best in each student regardless of individual academic ability, and be actively involved in providing and promoting high quality educational opportunities for students in Fountain Hills.
The Four Peaks Rotary Club is made up of active, civic-minded individuals who want to help make a difference in the Fountain Hills community and the world. They meet twice monthly on Thursday mornings. For information about membership or attending a Four Peaks Rotary meeting, visit the club website at fourpeaksrotary.org.