Local school-age children experiencing homelessness may qualify for certain rights and protections under the federal McKinney-Vento Act.
Families that live in a motel or campground due to the lack of an alternative adequate accommodation, in a car, park, abandoned building, bus station or train station, or those doubling up with other people due to a loss of housing or economic hardship may qualify.
Eligible children have the right to:
*Receive a free, appropriate public education.
*Enroll in school immediately, even if lacking documents normally required for enrollment.
*Enroll in school and attend classes while the school gathers needed documents.
*Enroll in the school or continue attending their school of origin (the school they attended when permanently housed or the school in which they were last enrolled), if that is the preference. If the school district believes that the school selected is not in the best interest of the child, then the district must provide the guardian with a written explanation of its position and inform the guardian of their right to appeal the decision.
*Receive transportation to and from the school of origin, if requested.
*Receive educational service comparable to those provided to other students, according to the child’s needs.
Guardians who believe their child may be eligible should contact the local liaison to find out what services and supports may be available. There also may be supports available for preschool-age children.
The local homeless liaison for Fountain Hills Unified School District is Allison Barbor, who may be contacted via phone at 480-664-5084 or email at abarbor@fhacademics.org.
The state coordinator for homeless education is Silvia Chavez, who may be reached via phone at 602-542-4963 or email at silvia.chavez@azed.gov.
Those who need further assistance with a child’s educational needs may contact the National Center for Homeless Education at 1-800-308-2145 or homeless@serve.org. Additional information may be found at nche.ed.gov.