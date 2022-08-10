Middle School.JPG

The Times reached out to new Fountain Hills Middle School principal Dr. Kimberly Weeldreyer for her thoughts ahead of her first year in the district. Her message follows.

Dear Fountain Hills Middle School families, welcome to the 2022-2023 school year! I hope that you all had an awesome summer and found time to relax and refocus for the new journey ahead. I am super excited to be actively engaged with our amazing school community and I am especially honored to serve as your new principal.