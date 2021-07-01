Dr. Bill Myhr is about to get really busy.
He retired about two weeks ago as Education Division Director for the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. And that job kept him plenty occupied.
“I have a whole lot of things I want to do now,” Myhr said. “I’m looking forward to what comes next.”
Myhr already has jumped into retired life, learning to play the piano online.
“It’s going well,” he said. “I am enjoying it.”
Other things he is pondering include reading a lot more, writing a book, and of course traveling.
He was asked if he is going to be a solo traveler since his wife, Sandy, still works, but he said she has a great job where she can work remotely, so they have travel plans together.
“Sandy is excited,” Myhr said. “She’s younger (than I am), so she’ll continue to work to support my new lifestyle. Actually, we will be having fun together.”
They plan to take a trip to Napa and Sonoma in California and have a European trip planned.
“We’ll have plenty of places to see,” Myhr said.
The Myhrs moved to Fountain Hills in 2007 when Bill became Superintendent of Fountain Hills Unified School District, where he served until June 2012.
He began working with FMYN in December of 2012. In his role as Education Division director, he was responsible for the general efficiency and effectiveness of the educational programs by overseeing the use of facilities, departments, resources and staff.
Myhr was given a special sendoff by the tribe.
“I had the great honor of being part of the blanket ceremony,” he said. “That really means a lot to me. It has been a privilege working with our neighbors.”
He also was given a Go-Pro camera with all the attachments to take with him on his travels.
In addition to retirement things, Myhr will continue his roles with the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum, the Fountain Hills Community Foundation and in October he will take over as president of Sunset Kiwanis.
The Myhrs will also have more time with their daughters, both of whom live in the Valley. The couple has been married for nearly 35 years.