In the June 14 edition of The Times, it was reported School Board Member Madicyn Reid expressed concerns about an item she found while going over expenditure reports. While no figure was given at the meeting and she stated she was talking about a “very small” amount, she suggested it indicated someone with access to FHUSD’s spending money was “making maybe personal purchases.”
In the reporting, it notes that Superintendent Cain Jagodzinski looked into the matter, discovering the discrepancy was for district-approved spending on sunglasses for landscaping workers. In the original reporting, the amount being discussed was not provided.