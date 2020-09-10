Fountain Hills teacher Danielle Fisher was named the August Teacher of the Month by the Four Peaks Rotary Club at their virtual meeting on Aug. 27. She received a check for $275 as part of the honor.
Fisher is the third grade honors teacher at McDowell Mountain Elementary School and was nominated by Principal Valerie Dehombreux.
“Ms. Fisher is an exemplary teacher,” Dehombreux said. “Her students are continually engaged and challenged due to her high expectations and the variety of effective strategies that she uses, including higher order questioning and thinking, hands-on learning, cooperative learning and technology integration.”
Dehombreux said Fisher was also instrumental in the adoption of McDowell Mountain’s new English Language Arts program, is a member of the Instructional Practices Inventory team, helps coordinate the annual school and district spelling bees and designs the school yearbook.
