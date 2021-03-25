Fountain Hills High School is rebuilding its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, with culinary arts, business management and sports medicine to be introduced at the start of the 2021-22 academic year.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board approved teacher contract language for these three courses during the March 10 meeting, along with contract language for the CTE director. FHHS is in the process of hiring for these positions in preparation for the upcoming school year.
FHHS’s CTE program was reduced several years ago, with courses shifting to the EVIT satellite campus that was opened here in town. With the local EVIT campus closing its doors this past year, it was decided that FHHS should reintroduce CTE options on the high school campus.
While students still have the option to travel to EVIT’s other campuses for its suite of courses, those interested in certain programs, such as those listed above, can pursue their education without having to travel.
According to Superintendent Kelly Glass, FHHS is excited to offer these additional opportunities to the Falcon flock.
“We’ll have our own CTE program on campus now,” Glass said. “Registration is not yet complete, but enrollment for our new programs right now is really good and indicative that we will be able to continue those options moving forward.”
Glass said the three courses to be offered were based on student interest.
“We sent a survey home…for students and parents to have conversations and make selections about what they would like to see,” Glass continued. “When the survey was completed, those were the top three programs that our students chose.”
Glass noted that CTE options, including links to EVIT programs and the three upcoming on-campus courses, were included in registration information recently sent to students and their parents. Students with additional questions are encouraged to speak with their counselor.
“Students are making their course selections right now, but it’s not too late for someone to sign up for CTE programs if they are interested,” Glass said. “I hope we have the problem where too many kids sign up so we can offer more sections of each of those classes.”
Glass said the hope is that the on-campus CTE program will be successful enough to expand in the coming years.
“Right now, we’re working on building these three programs and trying to incorporate dual enrollment with Scottsdale Community College,” she said. “That’s our next step and, with it, students will be able to receive college credit for the courses they complete. So, we want to build and support these three programs well right now, and then move on to offer additional programs our kids are interested in.”
The goal of CTE programs, according to Glass, is to provide students with opportunities to garner college credit, leadership skills, and industry certifications, all before exiting high school.
“Some industries don’t require college credit, but rather various certifications,” Glass said.
In other words, if a student would prefer to move directly into their field of choice following high school, obtaining certification in high school CTE programs could allow them to do exactly that.
“For culinary, for instance, students can receive their food handler, CPR and first aid certification and go on to work in the food service industry,” Glass explained. “Or for students interested in business, they can obtain various software certifications and then move into their field.
“Not all kids want to go to college and it’s our responsibility as educators to support our students and give them the skills that they need, whether they plan to go to college or directly into he job market. One of the best things about the CTE program is that it helps develop employability skills…They really are exceptional programs for developing our students.”