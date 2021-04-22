Four Peaks Rotary Club recently recognized Colleen Jacobson, special education team lead at Fountain Hills High School, as the March Teacher of the Month. She received a certificate and $275 monetary award.
Jacobson was nominated by Principal Kris Alexander for her outstanding job of preparing her students to think critically and engage in her lessons.
“She is an immensely positive influence on our campus,” Alexander said. “Colleen pours her heart and soul into her students. We are delighted for her to receive this well-deserved recognition.”
To be selected as a Four Peaks Rotary Club Teacher of the Month, an educator must have the respect of students, parents and peers, bring out the best in each student regardless of individual academic ability, and be actively involved in providing and promoting high-quality educational opportunities for students in Fountain Hills schools.
The Four Peaks Rotary Club is made up of active, civic-minded individuals who want to help make a difference in the Fountain Hills community and the world. They meet twice monthly on Thursday mornings. For information about membership or attending a Four Peaks Rotary meeting, visit the club’s website at fourpeaksrotary.org.