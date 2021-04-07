Winners of the 9th annual Fountain Hills Coalition Essay Contest were honored during a ceremony hosted out of the District Learning Center on April 1.
In total, 14 students were awarded honorable mention recognition with a tie for third place, as well as a second and first place winner.
First place went to Andrew Miller (see related story), with Taylor Pace taking second and Sophie Dehombreux and Faith Shannon tying for third. Honorable mention recognition went to Genevieve Kastner, Ava Kalmback, Lauren Skemp, Izabell Butcher, Michaela Quintana, Erin Hooley, Cole Schulze, Tatum Molina, Jacelle Boutist, Reagan Oliver, Stella Grieco, Elizabeth Franzone, Autumn Rynearson and Genevieve Perkins.
Students chose one of the following prompts as the focus for their essays.
*Think about a social media personality who has had a positive impact on your life. What is it about this person that has helped you and how has the person’s content made 2020 better for you?
*You meet your Fairy Godmother and she tells you to wish for only three things. What would you wish for and why?
*What would you say and do if you were able to talk with animals?
*Name a song that you relate to and write about how it has affected your life or the way you think.
Cash prizes included $1,000 for first place, $300 for second place, $100 for third place and $50 for honorable mention. Title sponsor was the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, with additional funding provided by Stephanie – Sami Fine Jewelry, Tait D. Elkie – FH Law Firm, Dan Kuchan, CPA; Mike Scharnow and Jerrod Stearnes of Thrivent Financial, Dori Wittrig – Sonoran Lifestyle Real Estate, Stop & Go Driving School, In Memory of Christopher Peer, and The Fountain Hills Times.
Organizers also wish to thank Fountain Hills High School English teachers for facilitating the essay contest, including Mr. Bonner, Mrs. Julian, Mr. Keating and Mr. Sunshine.