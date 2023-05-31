Posters.jpg

Winners of the 2023 Fountain Hills Protect Our Youth Coalition Poster Contest have been announced, with first place honors going to Eloise Robinson (fourth grade), Bellatrix Lawrance (fifth grade), Gianna Ivie (sixth grade), Antigonie Lawrance (seventh grade) and Mya Hinton (eighth grade).

Each year, the Coalition challenges students to create an original piece of art based on a given theme. Students in fourth and fifth grade created posters based on the theme, “Leading the Way: Be Respectful, Responsible, Safe and Kind,” while students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade created posters based on the theme, “Leading the Way: Above the Influence.”