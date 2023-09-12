Red Ribbon

More than 10 different community groups participated in the Educational Health Fair at the middle school during Red Ribbon Week last year, including the high school student government, PTO, Boys & Girls Club, Elks Lodge, Kiwanis, law enforcement and more. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

This year’s Red Ribbon Week theme has been announced.

“Be Kind to Your Mind, Live Drug Free” is the prompt for Fountain Hills High School students to use when participating in the Fountain Hills Protect our Youth Coalition video PSA contest.